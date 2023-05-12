3 cases of Zika reported in Kovan

SINGAPORE: The National Environment Agency (NEA) on Friday (May 12) reported three local cases of Zika virus infection in Kovan.

All three cases either live in Kovan or work in the area, the agency said in a news release.

Two of them are currently recovering at home, while the other is stable in the hospital. None of them are pregnant.

The last Zika case in Singapore was reported between Oct 30 and Nov 5 last year, according to data from the Ministry of Health (MOH).

NEA said that MOH has alerted doctors to be vigilant and to test for Zika among patients with clinically compatible symptoms, especially for individuals living or working in the Kovan area.

The family members of the three cases have also been advised to monitor their health closely for the next two weeks, the agency added.

NEA advised residents, especially pregnant women, in the Kovan area to monitor their health and to seek medical attention if they show symptoms of Zika virus infection.

They should also inform their doctors where they live and the location of their workplace, it added.