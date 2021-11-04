Logo
3 men to be charged over fraudulent motor insurance claims involving S$74,000
File photo of a gavel. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Gabrielle Andres
Gabrielle Andres
04 Nov 2021 09:13PM (Updated: 04 Nov 2021 09:13PM)
SINGAPORE: Three men aged between 25 to 31 will be charged on Friday (Nov 5) for their suspected involvement in making fraudulent motor insurance claims amounting to about S$74,000.

The police said the claims were linked to a traffic accident between two vehicles in March last year, which took place along Esplanade Drive, at the junction with Collyer Quay and Fullerton Road.

Investigations revealed that the alleged driver of one of the vehicles, a 31-year-old man, did not have a valid driving licence at the time of the accident. 

He is accused of asking a 26-year-old man to falsely report himself as the driver. 

"The latter subsequently recruited the 25-year-old man as his purported passenger and for both to submit false injury claims," said the police in a media release on Thursday.

The 25-year-old man faces two counts of engaging in a conspiracy to cheat, which carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

The 26-year-old suspect faces three counts of the same offence, as well as an additional two counts of breaching restrictions on social gatherings under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) regulations. The offence carries a jail term of up to six months, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both.

The 31-year-old man faces several charges, including two counts of driving without a valid driving licence, two counts of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and two counts of driving without insurance coverage.

For driving without a valid driving licence, he could be jailed for up to three years, fined up to S$10,000, or both. If convicted of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, he could be fined up to S$1,000 or jailed for up to three months.

Anyone who drives without insurance coverage faces a fine of up to S$1,000, a jail term of up to three months or both. Offenders could also be disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for one year from the date of conviction.

Source: CNA/ga(gs)

