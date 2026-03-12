Three former coaches charged with conspiring to submit falsified finswimming results

SINGAPORE: Three former coaches were charged on Thursday (Mar 12) with conspiring to submit falsified finswimming results, which led to six finswimming athletes being selected for the 2023 Southeast Asian Games.

Finswimming is split into several categories, with swimmers using monofins resembling fish tails and others wearing bifins or stereofins - those typically used by scuba divers.

According to an archive of the 2023 SEA Games website and a copy of the finish sheet uploaded online by Sportalsub.net, a team comprising Bernice Ting, Jamie Ang, Vanessa Ong and Jovita Ho represented Singapore in the 4x200m surface relay at the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia.

They finished last in the four-team final, about 50 seconds behind winners Vietnam.

The three former coaches with the Singapore Underwater Federation charged on Thursday are Singaporeans Muhammad Faiz Suhaimi, 33, Ho Ho Huat, 56 and Gary Lee Quan Hua, 35.

Faiz and Ho received three charges of forgery for the purpose of cheating each while Lee was given two charges.

According to charge sheets, the three men conspired to commit fraud, with Faiz making a false electronic record sometime before Jan 18, 2023, named "1st Malaysia fin swimming championship".