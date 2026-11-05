3 men plead guilty to pinning NSF down on bed and using criminal force on him

SINGAPORE: Three men pleaded guilty on Thursday (Nov 5) over an incident of group hazing when they were full-time national servicemen (NSFs) with the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

The victim, whose identity is protected by a gag order that also covers the offenders and the location of the offence, was held down while each man took turns to tap their private parts on him.

The court called for a report assessing the offenders' suitability for a community service order and adjourned the case.

THE CASE

The offenders were referred to as B1, B2 and B3 in court documents. B1 is aged 25, while B2 is 23 and B3 is 26. Of the three, B1 and B2 are Singapore permanent residents, while B3 is the sole Singaporean.

All three men pleaded guilty to a charge of using criminal force for the incident involving the pinned victim, while B3 admitted to additional similar charges involving a second victim.

At the time of the offences in November 2023, the three men were full-time NSFs serving with the SPF, court documents stated.

They were deployed as field instructors at a location redacted from court papers.

The first victim was a 21-year-old Singapore permanent resident.

Between April 2023 and November 2023, the three men shared the same room as the victim.

Sometime between August and September in 2023, the victim was lying on his bunk bed playing games on his phone.

The three men were in the room and approached the victim. They pinned him down by holding his arms and legs down on his bed.

They then took turns to tap their private parts against his forearms and legs.

The victim felt embarrassed and disgusted by their conduct, the prosecution said.

B3'S OTHER VICTIM

B3 pleaded guilty to offences involving another victim, a 21-year-old Singaporean man.

In October 2023, this victim's bunk was due for an inspection. He needed additional cleaning supplies and asked another unidentified person for them.

In his pursuit of the supplies, the second victim approached B3's room but hesitated at the entrance.

This was because he had heard that the more senior field instructors, namely the three offenders, had a habit of harassing servicemen from other teams or companies.

B3 noticed the victim at the entrance and attempted to drag him into the room.

The victim resisted and B3 let him go. The victim then returned to his bunk after receiving the requested cleaning supplies.

Later that same day, B3 went to the second victim's room to retrieve the cleaning supplies that had been loaned to him.

He approached the victim, who was seated in front of a computer, and held him by the neck before licking his neck.

The victim felt violated and disgusted, but did not react as he saw B3 as a senior and a person with authority.

Later that same month, B3 went to the second victim's bunk around midnight to speak with someone else.

The lights were switched off at the time and the victim was lying on his bed using a laptop.

After finishing his conversation with the other party, B3 walked over to the victim and placed his hand on his laptop.

The victim pushed B3's hand away, but B3 repeated his actions. He then brushed his hand over the victim's singlet and touched his nipple in a twisting motion.

The victim was shocked but unable to react as he feared B3, given his position of authority.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Johan Tay sought a short detention order and a community service order for each of the three men.

A short detention order is a community-based sentence of up to 14 days that acts as a deterrent by allowing an offender to experience prison life, but does not leave a criminal record.

Defence lawyer Rajan Supramaniam said the three men have expressed guilt and remorse.

The three men have apologised to their various victims, said the lawyer.

Mr Rajan said at least two of the offenders have also gone for counselling.

He urged the judge to show compassion and leniency and called for a short detention order.

District Judge Shaiffudin Saruwan called for reports assessing each of the three men's suitability for a community service order and adjourned sentencing to December.

For criminal force, an offender can be jailed for up to three months, fined up to S$1,500, or both.

CNA has contacted SPF for more information.