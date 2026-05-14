3 new Circle Line MRT stations to open on Jul 12, completing its loop

SINGAPORE: Keppel, Cantonment and Prince Edward Road MRT stations will open for passenger service on Jul 12, completing the Circle Line by connecting HarbourFront station to Marina Bay station.

The three new stations will be open for a public preview from 9.30am to 9pm on Jul 4, and passengers will enjoy free travel between the stations, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a news release on Thursday (May 14).

The opening of these stations marks the completion of Circle Line Stage 6 works, which required weekend services to run shorter hours for testing ahead of their launch.

The completed Circle Line will span 39km across 33 stations, with 12 interchange stations connecting commuters to all existing MRT lines, LTA said.

Commuters will enjoy shorter travel times between areas in the west, such as Pasir Panjang and Kent Ridge, and the central business district and Marina Bay in the city centre, as well as areas in the east like Paya Lebar.

A commuter travelling by train from Telok Blangah to Marina Bay currently must transfer between the Circle Line, North East Line and North-South Line.

With the closing of the Circle Line's loop, the same journey can be completed without any transfers on a single train ride, saving about 10 minutes of travel time.

Work on the three stations started in 2019 and was set to be completed in 2025 before disruptions due to COVID-19 delayed their completion by a year.