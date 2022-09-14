Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

3-year-old girl dies from COVID-19 infection; third patient under 12 to die of the disease in Singapore
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

3-year-old girl dies from COVID-19 infection; third patient under 12 to die of the disease in Singapore

3-year-old girl dies from COVID-19 infection; third patient under 12 to die of the disease in Singapore

File Photo: COVID-19 test showing positive result. (Photo: iStock)

14 Sep 2022 10:51PM (Updated: 14 Sep 2022 11:04PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A three-year-old girl died of COVID-19 in Singapore on Tuesday (Sep 13), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Wednesday.

She is the third patient under 12 to die of the disease in Singapore. 

The Singaporean girl had a history of multiple medical conditions prior to contracting COVID-19, said MOH in response to media queries.

She tested positive for the coronavirus via an antigen rapid test on Aug 9 and was admitted to hospital on Aug 13.

She died on Tuesday of anoxic brain injury - a lack of oxygen to the brain - due to cardiac arrest and COVID-19 infection, the Health Ministry said.

In June, a one-and-a-half-year-old Singaporean boy became Singapore's first coronavirus death in a patient under 12

The cause of his death was encephalitis due to COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus and enterovirus infections. 

He had no other past medical history and was previously well, MOH said in June. 

The second fatality was a four-year-old Singaporean girl who died in July. 

She had no past medical history and was previously well, said MOH then. 

Singapore reported 2,426 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Wednesday, including 2,166 local infections. 

Singapore has recorded 1,867,168 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, and 1,604 deaths. 

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: CNA/vc(ta)

Related Topics

MOH COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.