How viable is eating farm-to-table in Singapore? We try it out for a week

SINGAPORE: Prawns, fish, mushrooms and green vegetables are bubbling in a light broth. It’s like any other steamboat dinner, except the ingredients here were grown and harvested in Singapore.

The vannamei prawns, which were still wriggling in a tank when I bought them, are sweet and crunchy; the slices of red snapper and seabass firm and fresh.

There are shiitake and oyster mushrooms, fresh quails’ eggs and a variety of vegetables – including local tang-o, the aromatic chrysanthemum greens essential for steamboat.

Imported fishballs and pork were also on the menu, but about 75 per cent of the dinner came from Singapore farms.

This was just one of the meals I ate over a week-long experiment to find out how viable it is to consume as much local produce as possible, whether by cooking or seeking out farm-to-table restaurants.

It seemed a daunting challenge at first.