Cosford Road site overlooking Changi Airport to be turned into F&B container park

The new F&B park will feature both indoor and outdoor seating areas that can hold over 340 people, an adult slide and an outdoor performance stage with a digital screen.

Aside from gourmet offerings, visitors will be able to dine against the backdrop of Changi Airport’s landing strip, creating Instagram-worthy moments.

Other experiences guests can enjoy include live music, day parties and sports broadcast.

"Cosford Container Park will be a vibrant space that looks to inject a breath of fresh air to its surrounding neighbourhoods," said Tee Tree Investments director Ant Tee.

"We aspire to create a space that goes beyond just the food, with lifestyle spaces and a touch of immersive art and entertainment experiences with a festival vibe”, said Tee Tree Investments director Ant Tee.

When it opens, Cosford Container Park will operate daily from 11am to 1am on weekdays and 8am to 2am on weekends.

MILITARY BACKGROUND OF SITE

Cosford Road once housed the main artillery battery of the British coastal defence network during World War II and has been marked as a historic site by the National Heritage Board.

When the Japanese invaded Singapore from the Malay Peninsula in 1942, two of the sea-facing guns at Johore Battery were turned around to fire towards land, and they were later destroyed to prevent them from falling into enemy hands.