Up to 30 fully vaccinated people can take part in team sports at selected venues from Mar 15: MOH

This move follows the announcement last month that the streamlining of COVID-19 rules - including allowing more to participate in team sports - would be postponed due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Speaking at a COVID-19 multi-ministry task conference, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that the move to allow sports activities to resume is a "significant" one.

"On the risk side, as contact during sports activities is transient, there has been no clear evidence that sporting activities drive infections," said Mr Ong.

"On the benefits side, sporting activities bring tremendous benefits, especially to our young - physically and emotionally. After two years of suspending sporting activities, I think that suspension is taking its toll especially among our young."

Minister Lawrence Wong who, along with Mr Ong and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, co-chairs the multi-ministry task force, noted that this was a move that was considered "very carefully".

"We looked at all the different considerations and on balance, we met that ... the overall health benefits of allowing sports to resume far outweighs the risk of infection," Mr Wong explained.

Such a risk is low due to the transient nature of contact in sports, he said.

The Health Ministry added that the resumption of sports is part of the "continuing effort to allow selected normal activities, especially those with intrinsic health benefits, to resume as the pandemic situation stabilises and improves".