30-year-old NSman dies after NS FIT session at Maju Camp

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old operationally ready national serviceman died after collapsing outside Maju Camp on Monday (Jun 30).

He had earlier completed a National Service Fitness Improvement Training session from 6.50pm to 8pm at Maju Fitness Conditioning Centre.

The Defence Ministry (Mindef) said on Tuesday that he was cleared to leave after reporting to the fitness instructors that he felt well, and subsequently booked out of Maju Camp at 8.11pm.

Outside the camp, a passer-by witnessed his collapse and called for an ambulance.

SCDF was alerted at 8.16pm and the ambulance arrived at 8.25pm.

"Resuscitation efforts were administered on-site, and continued enroute during his evacuation to National University Hospital," said Mindef.

At around 9pm, the man arrived at the hospital and despite emergency medical interventions, he was pronounced dead at 9.54pm.

"As a precaution, the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) has implemented a safety pause on NS FIT training until Jul 4, 2025, to review safety procedures and protocols, and to remind our soldiers on the importance of safety," said MINDEF.

The National Service Fitness Improvement Training programme was launched in 2021, replacing the IPPT preparatory training (IPT) and remedial training (RT) programmes.

"The SAF is rendering support to the family in their time of grief," said Mindef.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family."

Further investigations will be convened to determine the cause of death.