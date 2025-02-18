Budget 2025: S$300 monthly allowance for mid-career workers taking up part-time courses

SINGAPORE: A SkillsFuture initiative that provides an allowance to mid-career workers aged 40 and above taking up training courses will be expanded to include part-time programmes.

Starting early next year, workers enrolled in part-time training will get a fixed allowance of S$300 (US$220) a month to help defray their learning expenses, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in his annual Budget speech on Tuesday (Feb 18).

The SkillsFuture Level-Up programme, first announced at last year’s Budget, aims to support mid-career workers in upgrading their skills. The programme includes a S$4,000 credit top-up and monthly allowances for those who take time off work to pursue full-time training.

For full-time courses, the allowance is set at 50 per cent of a person's average income over the latest 12-month period, capped at S$3,000 a month. Workers can receive up to 24 months of training allowance throughout their lifetime for both full-time and part-time training.

To better support lower-wage workers, the Workfare Skills Support scheme will be enhanced with training allowances modelled after the SkillsFuture Level-Up programme.

Currently, the scheme primarily funds short courses completed within a few days. Employers get wage support when workers go for training, while workers who pay for their own courses get an allowance of S$6 an hour.

But lower-wage workers “stand to benefit more from longer-form courses that provide more substantial reskilling and upskilling”, said the Prime Minister.

The scheme will be enhanced so that lower-wage workers aged 30 and above can qualify for monthly training allowance when they take up selected part-time and full-time courses, according to a factsheet issued by the Ministry of Finance.

More details for the SkillsFuture and Workfare Skills announcements will be given by the education and manpower ministries during their upcoming Committee of Supply debates.