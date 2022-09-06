2 public entertainment outlets on Middle Road suspected of providing hostessing services, 31 people arrested

SINGAPORE: Two public entertainment outlets along Middle Road were found to have allegedly provided hostessing services during an enforcement operation on Saturday (Sep 3), resulting in 31 people arrested.

Twenty-nine women were suspected of providing hostessing services, and they were arrested for working without a valid work permit, said police in a news release on Tuesday. They were aged between 20 and 33.

Two men, 31 and 35, were arrested for offences related to the employment of foreign manpower.

“The two outlets, which allegedly provided hostessing services within their premises, were found to have contravened the Public Entertainment Act 1958,” said the police. The two outlets were not named in the news release.

Anyone who provides or assists in providing any public entertainment in contravention of the Act can be fined up to S$10,000.

Those found employing a foreign employee without a valid work pass face a fine of between S$5,000 and S$30,000, a jail term of up to 12 months, or both.

The offence of being in employment without a valid work pass carries a jail term of up to two years, a fine of up to S$20,000, or both.

“The police will continue to carry out regular enforcement checks on public entertainment and nightlife establishments to suppress illicit activities,” police said in the news release.