Drugs worth S$140,000 seized, 32 arrested in series of CNB raids

SINGAPORE: Thirty-two suspected drug offenders were arrested during a two-day Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) islandwide operation that ended on Tuesday (Apr 19).

The raids, which targeted drug transactions conducted through encrypted chat applications, covered areas such as Bukit Panjang, Compassvale, Jurong West and Sembawang.

A variety of drugs estimated to be worth about S$140,000 were also seized.

This includes about 191g of Ice, 718g of cannabis, 4g of ketamine, 4g of cocaine, 714g of Ecstasy tablets, multiple lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) stamps, 201 Erimin-5 tablets and two bottles of liquid suspected to contain gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB).

In one of the cases, two men were arrested in the Bukit Batok West area on Monday evening.

One of the men is a 26-year-old who was suspected of being involved in drug transactions conducted on Telegram.

He was escorted to his home in the area, where officers found a total of about 173g of crystalline substances believed to contain Ice, 488g of cannabis, 713g of Ecstasy tablets, 51 Erimin-5 tablets, multiple LSD stamps and one bottle suspected to contain GHB.

Officers also arrested a 24-year-old man who later visited the unit for suspected drug offences.