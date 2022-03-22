32 people arrested for various alleged offences, including being suspected members of unlawful societies

SINGAPORE: A total of 32 people were arrested for various offences such as being suspected members of unlawful societies and carrying an offensive weapon, the police said on Tuesday (Mar 22).

The suspects, comprising 30 men and two women, were identified during a two-week joint crime suppression operation between Feb 25 and Mar 11.

The operation was led by the Secret Societies Branch of Criminal Investigation Department and supported by the seven police land divisions and the Singapore Food Agency, the police said in a news release.

A total of 364 people and 100 public entertainment and nightlife establishments that had pivoted to food and beverage operations were checked for unlawful activities and adherence to safe management measures during the island-wide operation.

PUBLIC DISTURBANCE, ABUSIVE LANGUAGE

The police said that 26 men, aged between 16 and 41, were arrested for being suspected members of unlawful societies, said the police.

Separately, a 30-year-old man was arrested after allegedly causing a public disturbance when the police arrested his brother for being a suspected member of an unlawful society at the junction of Lorong Telok and Circular Road.

A 29-year-old woman who allegedly tried to pull police officers away during the arrest of the 30-year-old man was arrested for obstructing a public servant in duty.

During the incident, another 28-year-old woman allegedly shouted vulgarities at the officers and was arrested for using abusive language against a public servant, the police said.

In another incident, a 24-year-old man was allegedly found in possession of a pair of ice tongs along Circular Road, and purportedly attempted to discard the item when approached by police officers.

He was arrested for carrying an offensive weapon, the police said.

Two men, aged 29 and 32, were “wanted for failing to attend in obedience to order from public servant”, said the police.

Investigations against all 32 people are ongoing.

“The police have zero tolerance towards secret society and unlawful activities that threaten the public safety, peace, and good order,” they said.

They added that the police will continue to conduct regular enforcement operations at the various public entertainment and nightlife establishments and popular hotspots.

Firm action will be taken against those who are associated with secret societies and blatantly disregard the law, the police said.

“Members of the public are also advised to steer clear of secret society activities and to report those engaging in such unlawful activities to the police immediately.”

The offence of being a member of an unlawful society carries an imprisonment term of up to three years, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

Those found in possession of an offensive weapon face a jail term of up to three years and at least six strokes of the cane.

For obstructing a public servant on duty, offenders can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$2,500, or both.

The offence of public nuisance carries a fine of up to S$2,000. Meanwhile, those who use abusive language against a public servant face a jail term of up to 12 months, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

Those who fail to obey orders from public servants can be jailed up to a month, fined up to S$1,500, or both.