325 suspects investigated over scams involving more than S$9 million
The 201 men and 124 women are aged between 16 and 86.
SINGAPORE: A total of 325 people are assisting in investigations for their suspected involvement in a variety of scams that duped victims of more than S$9 million, the police said on Friday (Sep 2).
The suspects were rounded up following a two-week islandwide operation between Aug 19 and Sep 1 by the Commercial Affairs Department and the seven police land divisions.
The 201 men and 124 women, aged between 16 and 86, are believed to be involved in more than 697 scams.
Among the types of scams involved were fake friend call scams, government and China officials impersonation scams, e-commerce scams, phishing scams, investment scams and Internet love scams.
The suspects are being investigated for the alleged offences of cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a license.
Those convicted of cheating can be jailed up to 10 years and fined.
Money laundering carries a maximum jail term of up to 10 years, a fine of up to S$500,000, or both.
The offence of carrying on a business to provide any type of payment service without a licence carries a fine of up to S$125,000, a jail term of up to three years, or both.
The police said they take a serious stance against any person who may be involved in scams, and perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law.
"To avoid being an accomplice to crimes, members of the public should always reject requests by others to use your bank account or mobile lines as you will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes."