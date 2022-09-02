325 suspects investigated over scams involving more than S$9 million

SINGAPORE: A total of 325 people are assisting in investigations for their suspected involvement in a variety of scams that duped victims of more than S$9 million, the police said on Friday (Sep 2).

The suspects were rounded up following a two-week islandwide operation between Aug 19 and Sep 1 by the Commercial Affairs Department and the seven police land divisions.

The 201 men and 124 women, aged between 16 and 86, are believed to be involved in more than 697 scams.

Among the types of scams involved were fake friend call scams, government and China officials impersonation scams, e-commerce scams, phishing scams, investment scams and Internet love scams.

The suspects are being investigated for the alleged offences of cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a license.