Singapore

Woman found dead on LRT tracks in Punggol
Singapore

Based on preliminary investigations of the incident at Cove station, the Singapore Police Force does not suspect foul play.

Operator SBS Transit said its LRT service in Punggol was down due to "an incident” at Cove Station on Thursday, Mar 23, 2023. (Photo: Facebook/Yeo Wan Ling)

24 Mar 2023 12:11AM (Updated: 24 Mar 2023 12:15AM)
SINGAPORE: A 33-year-old woman was found dead on Thursday night (Mar 23) on an LRT train track at Cove station along the Punggol East loop, said the Singapore Police Force.

In an announcement on Twitter at about 10.30pm, operator SBS Transit said its LRT service in Punggol was down due to "an incident” at Cove Station.

In response to CNA queries, SCDF said it received a call for assistance at about 10pm at Cove LRT station.

“Upon SCDF's arrival, a person was found on the LRT track near the station platform and pronounced dead,” SCDF said.

Police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at the same time, and found the woman lying motionless on the LRT track.

Based on preliminary investigations, no foul play is suspected and further investigations are ongoing, they said.

Pictures posted on Facebook by Pasir Ris-Punggol Member of Parliament Yeo Wan Ling showed a fire engine and an ambulance at the scene.

She suggested that commuters make alternative travel arrangements and said her team were on the ground to render necessary assistance.

Source: CNA/ec(jo)

