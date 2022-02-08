Illegal health products, gambling activities uncovered in Geylang after week-long enforcement operation

SINGAPORE: Thirty-four individuals are being investigated for various offences following a week-long multi-agency enforcement operation in Geylang, said the police on Tuesday (Feb 8).

A total of 19 men and 15 women, aged between 25 and 79, are under investigation.

The operation was conducted from Jan 17 to Jan 21, said the police.

It was supported by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), Health Sciences Authority (HSA), Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA), Singapore Customs, Land Transport Authority (LTA) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

"Persistent and strong enforcement are key to keeping the Geylang Lorongs safe and secure, and will require the continued effort of the various law enforcement agencies," said Lee Ting Wei, Commanding Officer of Geylang Neighbourhood Police Centre and Deputy Superintendent of Police.

"The police will continue to work closely with our community partners to prevent, deter and detect illegal activities in the Geylang Lorongs."

UNREGISTERED HEALTH PRODUCTS, E-VAPORISERS AND CONTRABAND CIGARETTES

Two men aged 29 and 43 were found to be in possession of substances believed to be unregistered health products consisting of an assortment of cough syrup and sexual enhancement products.

E-vaporisers and accessories were allegedly recovered from the men. Substances with a street value of close to S$9,000 were also seized.