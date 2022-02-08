Illegal health products, gambling activities uncovered in Geylang after week-long enforcement operation
SINGAPORE: Thirty-four individuals are being investigated for various offences following a week-long multi-agency enforcement operation in Geylang, said the police on Tuesday (Feb 8).
A total of 19 men and 15 women, aged between 25 and 79, are under investigation.
The operation was conducted from Jan 17 to Jan 21, said the police.
It was supported by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), Health Sciences Authority (HSA), Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA), Singapore Customs, Land Transport Authority (LTA) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA).
"Persistent and strong enforcement are key to keeping the Geylang Lorongs safe and secure, and will require the continued effort of the various law enforcement agencies," said Lee Ting Wei, Commanding Officer of Geylang Neighbourhood Police Centre and Deputy Superintendent of Police.
"The police will continue to work closely with our community partners to prevent, deter and detect illegal activities in the Geylang Lorongs."
UNREGISTERED HEALTH PRODUCTS, E-VAPORISERS AND CONTRABAND CIGARETTES
Two men aged 29 and 43 were found to be in possession of substances believed to be unregistered health products consisting of an assortment of cough syrup and sexual enhancement products.
E-vaporisers and accessories were allegedly recovered from the men. Substances with a street value of close to S$9,000 were also seized.
The men will be investigated for various offences under the Health Products Act and Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act.
If found guilty of importing, manufacturing and/or supplying unregistered health products, they can each be jailed for up to two years, fined up to S$50,000, or both.
Those found guilty of selling, offering for sale, possessing for sale, importing or distributing e-vaporisers and related accessories can be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both for the first offence; fined up to S$20,000 and jailed for up to 12 months, or both, for the second or subsequent offence.
Additionally, for possessing, using and purchasing such items, offenders are liable to a fine not exceeding S$2,000.
In an enforcement operation against duty-unpaid cigarettes, a total of 30 packets and 15 sticks of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized.
A 78-year-old man is assisting with investigations for purportedly dealing with duty-unpaid cigarettes. Two other men, aged 33 and 54, were issued with composition sums of up to S$2,500 for possessing duty-unpaid cigarettes.
Buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are considered serious offences under the Customs Act and the Goods and Services Tax Act. Offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded, jailed for up to six years, or both.
Cash amounting to S$950, computer terminals used in the commission of the offence, and various gambling-related paraphernalia were seized.
VICE-RELATED ACTIVITIES
Three men, aged between 27 and 34, were arrested under suspicion of being members of unlawful societies during an operation targeting illegal activities and social disamenities.
In enforcement efforts against illegal gambling, a total of five men and a woman, aged between 42 and 62 were found purportedly engaging in gambling-related activities at a commercial unit located along Ubi Avenue 3.
They were subsequently arrested for their suspected involvement in offences under the Remote Gambling Act.
Anyone in Singapore found guilty of gambling using remote communication and using a remote gambling service that is not provided by a person otherwise exempt, can be fined up to S$5,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.
Those who assist in providing unlawful remote gambling service for another can be fined from S$20,000 to S$200,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.
In an enforcement operation targeted at vice-related activities, a total of 10 women, aged between 32 and 48, were arrested for offences under the Women’s Charter at a hotel located along Lorong 22 Geylang and a massage establishment outlet located along Geylang Road.
During the operation, a purported unlicensed "KTV-concept" outlet was detected at a commercial unit located along Geylang Road.
A total of five men and four women, aged between 25 and 47, were allegedly found singing karaoke and consuming liquor within the unit. One of the men, a 65-year-old believed to be the operator of the outlet, will be investigated for offences under the Public Entertainments Act and Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act.
The operator and five patrons are also being investigated for breaching COVID-19 regulations. If found guilty, they can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.
The police said that they have "zero tolerance towards illicit activities that threaten the public safety, peace, and good order" of their communities, and will continue to work closely with relevant stakeholders to conduct regular enforcement operations to clamp down on illegal gambling, suppress secret society activities and illicit activities at the various nightlife establishments and popular congregation hotspots.
"Firm action will also be taken against those who blatantly disregard the law. Members of the public are also advised to steer clear of secret society activities and to report those engaging in such unlawful activities to the police immediately," they said.