34 people to be charged with breaching COVID-19 rules

SINGAPORE: Thirty-four people, consisting of 24 men and 10 women aged between 20 and 50, will be charged in court on Tuesday (Feb 22) for allegedly breaching of COVID-19 rules.
The offences were reportedly committed between October 2020 and September 2021.
Among them is a 31-year-old man who will also be charged with offences under the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act and the Public Entertainments Act, police said in a news release on Monday.
Six other men will face additional charges for offences under the Common Gaming Houses Act.
THE CASES
The first case involved six men and seven women. They were allegedly caught socialising and consuming alcohol in an industrial unit along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 during a police operation on Oct 23, 2020.
They will each be charged with one count of prohibition of social gatherings under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.
In the second case, which was reported on Jun 15 last year, eight men and three women were allegedly consuming alcohol and socialising in an unlicensed “KTV concept” at an office unit at Woodlands Industrial Park E.
They will be charged with one count of prohibition of social gatherings.
Another person, a 31-year-old man who had allegedly supplied alcohol to the patrons, will also be charged for breaching COVID-19 regulations, as well as other offences under the Public Entertainments Act and Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act.
In another case involving a police operation on Jun 18 last year, seven men were allegedly socialising at a residential unit along Zion Road. The men will each be charged with prohibition of social gatherings.
Five of them, who were purportedly engaging in gambling activities in the unit, will also be charged with additional offences under the Common Gaming Houses Act.
The fourth case involved a 38-year-old man and a 50-year-old man who were allegedly gathering in a unit along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 with 12 other people on Sep 16 last year.
They will each face one charge of prohibition of social gatherings. The 38-year-old man, who was purportedly gambling in the unit, will also receive an additional charge under the Common Gaming Houses Act.
The 12 other people have been dealt with separately, police said.
If found guilty of providing public entertainment without a valid licence, individuals could face a fine of up to S$20,000. Those found supplying alcohol without a valid licence may be fined the same. Repeat offenders may be fined up to S$20,000, jailed for up to three months, or both.
Individuals found managing or assisting in the management of a place kept or used as a common gaming house may be fined up to S$50,000 and jailed for up to three years.
For non-compliance with COVID-19 safe management measures, offenders may be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000 or both.
