34 people to be charged with breaching COVID-19 rules

SINGAPORE: Thirty-four people, consisting of 24 men and 10 women aged between 20 and 50, will be charged in court on Tuesday (Feb 22) for allegedly breaching of COVID-19 rules.

The offences were reportedly committed between October 2020 and September 2021.

Among them is a 31-year-old man who will also be charged with offences under the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act and the Public Entertainments Act, police said in a news release on Monday.

Six other men will face additional charges for offences under the Common Gaming Houses Act.

THE CASES

The first case involved six men and seven women. They were allegedly caught socialising and consuming alcohol in an industrial unit along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 during a police operation on Oct 23, 2020.

They will each be charged with one count of prohibition of social gatherings under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

In the second case, which was reported on Jun 15 last year, eight men and three women were allegedly consuming alcohol and socialising in an unlicensed “KTV concept” at an office unit at Woodlands Industrial Park E.

They will be charged with one count of prohibition of social gatherings.

Another person, a 31-year-old man who had allegedly supplied alcohol to the patrons, will also be charged for breaching COVID-19 regulations, as well as other offences under the Public Entertainments Act and Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act.