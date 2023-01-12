34-year-old man dies after car accident in Bedok

SINGAPORE: A man died after a car accident in Bedok on Thursday (Jan 12) morning.

Police said they were alerted to the accident, which took place along Bedok Reservoir Road towards Kaki Bukit before Jalan Damai, at about 6.30am.

Photos and a video uploaded on social media showed a blue Mini car near a tree that was knocked down, below a residential block.

Significant damage could be seen on the car’s front bumper and hood.

The man, who was the driver, was subsequently found at the foot of a nearby residential block, police said.

The 34-year-old was brought unconscious to hospital, where he subsequently died.

“Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play,” it said.

Investigations are ongoing.