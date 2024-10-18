37 cyclists fined for breaching group size rule on the road

SINGAPORE: Thirty-seven cyclists were fined after they were caught violating the group size rule during a recent enforcement operation.

The Traffic Police and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) conducted the joint operation on Sep 28 and Oct 13.

During these operations, Traffic Police and LTA officers also engaged cyclists to raise awareness on cycling rules and guidelines, the authorities said in a news release on Friday (Oct 18).

Cyclists caught breaking the group size rule will be fined S$150 (US$114).

This composition fine amount was raised with effect from Jan 1, 2022, to improve road safety and applies to those who break other existing cycling rules.

This includes failure to stop at red lights, cycling on expressways, and riding abreast of another cyclist along single-lane roads or within bus lanes during bus lane operational hours, said the authorities.

On previous enforcement operations on Jul 28 and Aug 4, fines were meted out to 32 cyclists for flouting the group size rule.