375 OCBC customers charged twice for transactions on AXS
The OCBC Bank logo seen on a building in Tampines. (File Photo: CNA/Calvin Oh)

30 Mar 2022 04:49PM (Updated: 30 Mar 2022 04:49PM)
SINGAPORE: A total of 375 OCBC Bank customers who made payments through AXS last week were charged twice due to a glitch in the system. 

AXS was alerted to the issue when customers contacted it on Saturday, a spokesperson said on Wednesday (Mar 30) in response to queries from CNA. 

The spokesperson explained that when AXS users make a payment with their OCBC card, they are redirected to the bank's payment gateway page to enter their card details. 

The transaction is completed on the bank's page, after which "OCBC will return to AXS the transaction status whether it is successful or not successful", said the spokesperson. 

"AXS did not trigger the double deduction." 

When contacted, OCBC said that the duplicate transactions occurred last Thursday and were due to a "processing issue" at the vendor that processes AXS payments made on OCBC cards.

All duplicate transactions were rectified by Monday.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused to our affected customers," said OCBC's head of cards business Vincent Tan.

Source: CNA/vc

