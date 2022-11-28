PAP MPs raise concerns about protecting family values and social policies as Parliament moves to decriminalise gay sex

SINGAPORE: Members of Parliament from the People's Action Party (PAP) raised concerns such as protecting traditional family values and social policies on Monday (Nov 28), during the first day of a parliamentary debate on the repealing of a law that criminalises gay sex and amending the Constitution to protect the definition of marriage against legal challenges

While all PAP MPs who spoke on Monday supported the repeal of Section 377A and the amendment of the Constitution, many shared concerns raised by residents in their constituencies and also stated their own view on gay sex and protecting the definition of marriage.

The PAP has not lifted the whip on this issue, which means its MPs will have to vote according to the party's position.

MP Alex Yam (PAP-Marsiling-Yew Tee) said he would have liked to push for heterosexual marriage to be enshrined or codified as a fundamental right in the Constitution.

However, he noted that the current amendment offers a clear definition of marriage as it currently stands as a union between a man and a woman.

"I hold the Government to its word that under its watch that no redefinition of marriage will take place. And even if a future government does so, that redefinition will require a repeal of Article 156 as it would be made redundant," he said.

He also asked what protections would be put in place to ensure that businesses and institutions, such as religious organisations, are freed from legal challenges regarding teachings and beliefs on marriage.

"For example, if a religious institution declines to conduct a blessing or ceremony for a transgender or same-sex couple, will they be subject to a lawsuit?" he asked.

Meanwhile, MP Lim Biow Chuan (PAP-Mountbatten) raised concerns about discrimination against those who believe in marriage as defined between a man and a woman.

Citing examples of discrimination faced by employees in international organisations or MNCs located within Singapore who refused to attend a PRIDE event or support same-sex relationships, he urged the Government to look into the matter.