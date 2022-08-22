Daily round-up, Aug 22: Why repealing 377A doesn't need a referendum; Ismail Sabri on Malaysia general election timing; why some get brain fog after COVID-19

Let's get you up to speed with the day's stories.

The issue of whether to repeal Section 377A does not meet the “very high” bar for a nationwide referendum, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in an interview with CNA.

His comments come a day after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced in his National Day Rally speech that the Government will repeal the law that criminalises sex between men.

A referendum is required only when sovereignty is at stake, Mr Wong said, adding that Singapore has held only one national referendum so far, on the merger with Malaya in 1962.

In the same interview, Minister Edwin Tong said it was “not possible” for the Government to “keep to (the) status quo" on 377A given its vulnerability to legal challenges.

Mr Tong also explained why it "may not be appropriate" to entrench the definition of marriage in the Constitution as some churches have requested.

If you're catching up on PM Lee's National Day Rally, here's what he said on the key issues covered - from the mask mandate, to the rising cost of living - in his own words.

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said he is still in two minds about the timing of the next general election.

In an interview, he noted factors including a tough global economic environment, and possible backlash over the RM9.14 billion (US$2.05 billion) procurement scandal over six warships.

He added that the country is not politically stable yet after the last general election in 2018, noting that it has had three prime ministers in a term of five years.

A teaching assistant at an after-school care centre sexually abused 11 boys over seven years. He was sentenced to 42 years' jail and the statutory maximum 24 strokes of the cane.

The man, now 30, pleaded guilty to six counts of aggravated sexual assault. These assaults mostly took place at the centre, particularly its toilet, and at his home. He made 105 video recordings of himself sexually abusing the various victims, which he admitted to watching later.

"This is one of the worst cases of paedophilic sexual abuse of young boys that has come before the courts," prosecutors told the court.

You're not imagining the sluggishness that affects your memory, concentration and mental clarity after recovering from COVID-19.

Experts say the phenomenon isn’t limited to only COVID-19, and can be attributed to many other reasons such as pregnancy, menopause, and recovery from other infections and minor head injuries.

CNA Lifestyle found out how long the brain fog can last, and what you can do to lift the fog.