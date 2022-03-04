377A: Religious groups support Government; Pink Dot says Shanmugam's comments 'step in right direction'

SINGAPORE: Religious organisations who spoke to CNA have expressed support for the Government's approach to Section 377A of the Penal Code, which criminalises sex between men, after the Law and Home Affairs Minister said in Parliament that authorities are considering the “best way forward” on the law.

In doing so, the Government will respect different viewpoints and consider them carefully, Mr K Shanmugam said on Thursday.

Pink Dot SG, an LGBTQ+ advocacy group, said on Friday (Mar 4) that it hopes the community will be represented in these dialogues.

"Mr Shanmugam’s open acknowledgement in Parliament of the rejection and hurt faced by the LGBTQ+ community is a step in the right direction," Pink Dot SG spokesperson Clement Tan said.

"We are also encouraged by plans to review the situation in consultation with key stakeholders, especially where it involves updating legislation and policies. We hope that the LGBTQ+ community will be represented in these dialogues."

Earlier this week, the Court of Appeal upheld a lower court's decision to dismiss three challenges to Section 377A. In a 152-page judgment, the court stressed that the appeals are "not about whether Section 377A should be retained or repealed", as this was "a matter beyond our remit".

Speaking in Parliament on Thursday, Mr Shanmugam said policies need to evolve to keep abreast of changes in views. And legislation needs to evolve to support updated policies," he added.

“And if and when we decide to move, we will do so in a way that continues to balance between these different viewpoints, and avoids causing a sudden, destabilising change in social norms and public expectations,” he said.