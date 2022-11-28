Definition of marriage and related policies should not be determined by courts: Masagos

SINGAPORE: The definition of marriage and related policies should not be determined by the courts, Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli said in Parliament on Monday (Nov 28).

If anything, a proposed constitutional amendment will provide "greater protection" than currently exists both for the definition of marriage and related policies, he added.

The minister was speaking during a debate on a proposed change to the Constitution to "protect the definition of marriage" - as a union between a man and a woman - from being challenged in the courts.

Also concurrently debated was the Government's proposed repeal of Section 377A of the Penal Code, which criminalises consensual sex between men.

"This Government will not use our current super-majority in Parliament to tie the hands of the future generations," said Mr Masagos.

"Hence, the constitutional amendment will not prevent future Governments, elected by the people, from amending the legal definition of marriage by a simple majority in Parliament, should they choose to do so.

"This is how democracy is," he said.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in his National Day Rally speech in Aug that Section 377A, a colonial-era law, would be repealed and a constitutional amendment made regarding the definition of marriage.

Mr Masagos noted that Mr Lee had said the Government had "no intention" of changing the definition of marriage and policies relying on that definition, such as public housing, education, adoption rules, advertising standards and film classification.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, leader of the People's Action Party's (PAP) fourth generation or 4G team, also said that the Government would not change these "under his watch" if the PAP wins the next General Election, noted Mr Masagos.