38 cases of Candida auris fungal infection reported to MOH since 2019

SINGAPORE: Nearly 40 cases of Candida auris infections were reported to Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) over the last four years, said the ministry on Wednesday (May 29).

It was responding to queries from CNA after recent reports of the fungus - a form of yeast - spreading in hospitals in the United States.

MOH said that out of 38 Candida auris cases between January 2019 and March 2023, two died from the infection.

There is no evidence of ongoing transmission in local hospitals, it added, noting that Candida auris infects severely ill or immunocompromised individuals.

This means cases are usually found in hospital settings - and healthcare institutions in Singapore have prevention and control measures against any healthcare-associated infections, said MOH.

“All public hospitals also have facilities to isolate infected patients when necessary,” it added.

From 2012 to 2019, a total of 16 cases of Candida auris were reported across private and public hospitals, according to a parliamentary reply by then-Health Minister Gan Kim Yong in May 2019.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Mar 20 that the easily transmissible fungus was spreading rapidly across American healthcare facilities, with cases tripling between 2019 and 2021.

The number of cases rose from 330 in 2018 to 476 in 2019, 756 in 2020 and then 1,471 in 2021.