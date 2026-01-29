38 Oxley Road site to be acquired following gazette as national monument

SINGAPORE: The site at 38 Oxley Road was gazetted for acquisition on Thursday (Jan 29), the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) and the National Heritage Board (NHB) said in a media release.

This follows the gazetting of the site as a national monument on Dec 12, 2025.

The site was the home of Singapore's founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew. It was also where events took place which shaped the country's independence movement and national history.

"The site was gazetted for acquisition today in order to safeguard and preserve it in keeping with its historic significance and national importance," said SLA and NHB.

"Preserving and acquiring the site means that it cannot be redeveloped for residential, commercial or other private uses."

Compensation for the site will take into account its market value as of the date of the gazette for acquisition and any claims by parties involved.

After acquisition, the relevant authorities will assess the condition of the buildings and structures within the site, and conduct a detailed study to consider the next steps, the agencies said.

"All options, including those outlined by the 2018 Ministerial Committee, will be considered before a decision is made," they added.



Regardless of the option taken, SLA and NHB said that the government has committed to respecting the late Mr Lee's wishes to protect his family’s privacy. This would include removing all traces of their private living spaces from the interior of the house.



"Under no circumstances will the interior of the house as Mr Lee knew, be displayed, recorded, remodelled or duplicated elsewhere," said SLA and NHB.