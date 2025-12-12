38 Oxley Road site gazetted as Singapore national monument

In deciding to proceed with the preservation of the site, MCCY and NHB noted that Mr Lee Hsien Yang’s objection letter did not challenge the site’s historic significance or national importance, nor the evaluation process for identifying potential national monuments.

He also did not dispute the Preservation of Sites and Monuments Advisory Board’s assessment of the site’s preservation worthiness.

"It was clearly documented in the 2018 Report of the Ministerial Committee on 38 Oxley Road that while Mr Lee Kuan Yew's personal preference was for the building at 38 Oxley Road to be demolished, he was prepared to accept options other than demolition, provided that suitable arrangements were made to refurbish the building and keep it in a habitable state; and protect his family’s privacy."

STRUCTURES TO BE FURTHER STUDIED

MCCY and NHB said preserving the site does not mean that the building and structures on the site must be kept in their original state.

Mr Neo previously said in parliament that the appropriate treatment of the building and structures will be subject to further study, once the government has access to the site.

"Nevertheless, to respect Mr Lee Kuan Yew's wishes, the government has committed to removing the private living spaces from the interior of the building to protect the privacy of Mr Lee Kuan Yew and his family under all eventual options," the authorities said.

MCCY and NHB said Mr Neo concurred with the Preservation of Sites and Monuments Advisory Board’s assessment that the site has strong national significance worthy of preservation as a national monument.

The site witnessed pivotal events in the 1950s that marked the country’s journey to independence, the board said previously, noting that it was "more than just the home" of founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew.

"It was also the venue for conversations, activities and decisions by our founding leaders and other key individuals, which profoundly shaped the trajectory of Singapore's independence movement and our subsequent national history," said MCCY and NHB.

"The site witnessed discussions where these key individuals formulated their vision and plans for Singapore, leading to Singapore’s first fully independent government following the 1959 Legislative Assembly elections. This makes the site a unique and foundational part of the story of Singapore’s independence."