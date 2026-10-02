More than 390kg of cannabis detected in container at Pasir Panjang Scanning Station

SINGAPORE: More than 390kg of cannabis was detected in an inbound container at Pasir Panjang Scanning Station on Sep 24, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a joint statement on Friday (Oct 2).

The container was first referred for enhanced checks based on ICA targeting efforts, the agencies said. ICA's image analysts then discovered anomalies in scanned images of the container.

Upon physical inspection, ICA officers found suspected cannabis blocks concealed within boxes containing gloves.

CNB officers were immediately alerted, and further checks were conducted.

A total of 1,290 blocks of the drug, weighing about 391kg altogether, were ultimately found in the container.