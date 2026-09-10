Serpent clutch, 15-carat diamond: First look at forfeited luxury goods from S$3b money laundering case

SINGAPORE: A 15-carat yellow diamond ring, a leather Chanel water bottle holder and a pink enamel clutch in the shape of a serpent’s head.

These are among more than 600 luxury goods being auctioned by Hotlotz after they were forfeited in Singapore’s largest money laundering case.

More than 1,000 items and 80 properties were seized and forfeited in connection with the case, which emerged after islandwide raids in August 2023 uncovered millions of dollars earned from an illicit gambling ring based in Southeast Asia.

The luxury goods are now open for bidding online, with viewing appointments starting next week.