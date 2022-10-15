IN FOCUS: 4-day week in Singapore – some workers want it, but are businesses ready?

SINGAPORE: Working long hours in the finance industry, Ms Jas Chua fell sick periodically due to the constant stress she was under.

She pushed herself for up to 12 hours, five days a week, and would check her emails even on weekends as “work never finishes”. This led to burnout every so often, and she would then take weeks to recover.

“When you reach that burnt-out stage, it's very hard to recover … You're really far from your usual 100 per cent,” she said.

She would work at “70 to 75 per cent” for weeks before getting back to speed, then the cycle repeated itself.

The 31-year-old quit her bank job last year, after co-founding an e-commerce company, and she started giving her employees a four-day work week from July this year.

Lazy Waist, which sells shapewear, hires seven employees and they usually have Wednesdays off on top of Saturday and Sunday. This does not apply on weeks with public holidays, and the start-up offers only 10 days of annual leave, she clarified.

Even so, the four-day week has made staff more motivated and helped her attract more job seekers, Ms Chua said.

“We’ve become a very output-driven company, instead of focusing on the process of sitting there, nine to six,” she said.

“I feel that the quality of work actually improved … the staff are more willing to go the extra mile to finish up the work that they have.”

She’s also noticed that she now has twice the usual number of applicants for job openings, and there is a bigger pool of higher calibre candidates who apply because of the flexible work arrangement.

“I definitely had trouble hiring as a small start-up at first, this has made it easier,” said Ms Chua.

IDEA IN THE SPOTLIGHT

In Singapore, a parliamentary question on Sep 13 about the four-day week was widely shared and discussed. Minister of State for Manpower Gan Siow Huang had said that employers and workers should adopt a "flexible mindset" on a four-day work week.

"A four-day work week is one of many types of flexible work arrangements, and the ministry, together with our tripartite partners, strongly encourages employers and employees to be open to flexible work arrangements in all its various forms to identify and adopt those that best suit their unique business needs and their workers' needs," Ms Gan had said.

She said that the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) was not aware of any ongoing studies in Singapore, and added that reports of four-day work week pilots implemented in other countries appeared mixed.

Ms Gan also said that stakeholders have concerns about how such a move would impact business costs, productivity and employee well-being. She added that a four-day work week may work well for some employers and employees but not others.