4 lions at Night Safari test positive for COVID-19 after exposure to infected staff

SINGAPORE: Four Asiatic lions at the Night Safari have tested positive for COVID-19 after being exposed to infected staff from Mandai Wildlife Group.

The lions had exhibited mild symptoms including coughing, sneezing and lethargy on Saturday (Nov 6), the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) said in a news release on Tuesday.

An African lion at the Singapore Zoo also showed symptoms on Monday, and is undergoing testing.

“This was upon exposure to staff from Mandai Wildlife Group who tested positive for COVID-19,” AVS said.

AVS, which is under the National Parks Board, tested samples for the four Asiatic lions. All four tested positive for COVID-19 through a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

In the meantime, AVS has issued an order to Mandai Wildlife Group to isolate all nine Asiatic lions and five African lions at their respective dens, it said. This includes the five lions that have displayed symptoms.

“AVS is working with the Mandai Wildlife Group to closely monitor the health of the lions and will be testing samples from the remaining lions.”

The World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) has said there is currently no evidence that animals play a role in the spread of COVID-19 to humans, AVS said.

However, OIE also noted that there have been “sporadic and isolated” reports of animals testing positive for the virus in other countries, after being in close contact with people who are infected with COVID-19.