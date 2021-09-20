4 men arrested over illegal horse betting activities

SINGAPORE: Four men have been arrested for their suspected involvement in illegal horse betting, police said on Sunday (Sep 19).

The four elderly men were arrested during an enforcement operation along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 on Saturday, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release.

Three men, aged between 61 and 69, were arrested for allegedly betting with a bookmaker. Another 62-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being the bookmaker.

Police seized more than S$3,000 in cash, two mobile phones and gambling-related paraphernalia during the operation. Investigations are ongoing.