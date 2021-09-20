4 men arrested over illegal horse betting activities

SINGAPORE: Four men have been arrested for their suspected involvement in illegal horse betting, police said on Sunday (Sep 19).
The four elderly men were arrested during an enforcement operation along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 on Saturday, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release.
Three men, aged between 61 and 69, were arrested for allegedly betting with a bookmaker. Another 62-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being the bookmaker.
Police seized more than S$3,000 in cash, two mobile phones and gambling-related paraphernalia during the operation. Investigations are ongoing.
Under the Betting Act, any person who bets with a bookmaker faces a fine of up to S$5,000, up to six months’ jail, or both. Those involved in bookmaking may be fined from S$20,000 to S$200,000 and faces imprisonment of up to five years.
“The police take a serious view on all forms of illegal betting activities and will continue to take tough enforcement actions and prosecute those involved in accordance with the law,” said the police. “Members of the public are advised to steer clear of all forms of illegal gambling activities.”