4 men plead guilty to conspiring to rape drugged wives after exchanging wife-sharing fantasies

SINGAPORE: Four men who met on an online forum and discussed wife-sharing fantasies later put their plans into action by raping their accomplices’ drugged wives or ex-wife.

One woman was raped multiple times over at least seven years by different men while she was unconscious. This was while she was blindfolded and drugged by her own husband.

The case came to light when this woman discovered images of herself naked in a chat on her husband’s phone.

The four men, who cannot be named due to gag orders imposed by the court, pleaded guilty on Monday (Oct 31) to various charges of conspiring to commit rape. They were referred to by acronyms in court documents: CEK, CEL, CEM and CEN.

CEK, 44, was married with no children and was working in business development at the time of the offences. CEL, 52, was a business development manager and had three children with his wife at the time.

CEM, 45, was a company director at the time. He had three children with his ex-wife and lived with her at the time, even though he had remarried. CEN, 37, was a food deliveryman at the time and is the only one of the four who was single.

The main accomplice linked to their cases is a fifth man - CEJ, a 41-year-old who married his wife in 2008. They have four children together.

MET ONLINE, DISCUSSED WIFE-SHARING FANTASIES

The court heard that the men met their respective accomplices online as early as 2010, on the forum Sammyboy and other platforms for wife-sharing fantasies.

The court heard that the men discussed various wife-sharing fantasies, exchanged details of their sex lives and would share explicit images and footage.

CEJ previously tried to show his wife pornographic videos to check if she would be willing to engage in a threesome.

His wife scolded him and told him that he was crazy, so he knew she was against the idea.

After this, he allegedly hatched a plan to sedate his wife for other men to have sex with her.

CEJ got to know CEK on Sammyboy between 2010 and 2011. They agreed to use a sedative to sedate their wives, so that other men could rape them. After doing some research, they settled on a specific drug which they understood could make someone unconscious.

Using the drug that he had obtained from CEJ, CEK spiked his wife's alcohol sometime before 2012. He blindfolded his wife after she fell unconscious and told CEJ to come over.

CEJ then raped CEK's wife while CEK watched and took photos. They did this again on a second occasion in 2012.

In February 2013, CEJ's wife said she was feeling sick, and CEJ took this chance to give her the drug before letting CEK rape his wife.

CEJ installed a closed-circuit television camera in his bedroom to livestream images of his wife in the nude, as well as to showcase his sexual activities.

CEK also had a webcam in his bedroom for livestreaming purposes. After watching, the men would sometimes commend each other on putting on a "nice show", prosecutors said.

After their crimes, the two men shared images of the rape and sexual assault and "continued to reminisce" about what they did, the prosecutors said.

CEJ'S WIFE DISCOVERS CRIMES

The chats between the men resulted in CEJ's wife discovering the crimes in January 2020.

CEJ was sleeping then when his wife noticed that his phone was playing a video. She picked it up and chanced on his Skype chat with CEK.

In the messages, she saw explicit images of herself and as she scrolled down the messages, she discovered that the men had been exchanging their wives for sex.

Shocked, CEJ's wife slapped him awake. He deleted the incriminating chats and took his wife to CEK's home at her request. During the confrontation, CEK admitted having sex with CEJ's wife while she was unconscious.

CEK also admitted to making his own wife unconscious for CEJ to have sex with her. CEJ's wife lodged a police report on Jan 2, 2020. Incriminating photos and videos seized from both men led to the identification of other accomplices.

After his arrest, CEK was examined at the Institute of Mental Health and diagnosed with voyeuristic disorder. However, he was fully aware of the nature of his illegal acts, the court heard.

CEL AND THE OTHER CASES

Another man in the group of four - CEL - first got to know CEK online around 2010 to 2011. CEL became acquainted with CEJ after arranging to provide some sleeping pills.

They later began sharing their wife-sharing fantasies and would meet several times for drinks. CEJ's wife also went along.

In 2013, CEJ sedated his wife with a drug before asking CEL to come over. While the children and helper were asleep, CEL raped the wife as CEJ recorded the act.

CEL became acquainted with another co-accused, CEP, in 2010 and became close in 2015 as colleagues. They also began talking about wife-sharing.

While having drinks with his wife in August 2017, CEL drugged her before telling CEP that his wife was "ready". While his children and maid were sleeping in another room, CEL initially asked CEP to come over to watch them.

But when CEL was unable to perform the act, he asked CEP to rape his wife.

CEL's wife regained consciousness and realised someone other than her husband was attempting sex with her.

She later insisted that both CEL and CEP write confession letters, and they did. CEP was sentenced for his involvement in January.

CEM lived with his ex-wife and their three children in his mother-in-law's flat, even though he had remarried in 2011.

CEM met CEJ on Sammyboy around 2010 and later expressed interest in having sex with CEJ's wife.

In 2010, when CEJ's wife told him that she was feeling sick, he took this chance to give her a drug, pretending it was medicine. His wife trusted him and took the drug.

When she was unconscious, CEJ called CEM over and CEM raped his wife.

In August 2018, CEM told his ex-wife that they would visit CEJ for networking purposes, claiming they were in the same industry.

They went to CEJ's master bedroom, where CEJ offered them both drinks. He had spiked the ex-wife's drink. She became drowsy and began slurring in her speech.

CEJ then molested her and raped her.

The fourth man, CEN, was a food deliveryman who lived with his father and was single. He would meet CEJ at coffee shops to discuss the "perverse sexual fantasy" of wife-sharing, the prosecutors said.

He raped CEJ's wife between 2017 and 2018 after CEJ drugged her.

The prosecutors called the cases "unprecedented" and "abominable".

There are a total of 7 men involved in this series of cases: CEJ, CEK, CEL, CEM, CEN, CEO and CEP.

The cases for CEJ and CEO are pending.

The cases for the four men continue in the late afternoon.