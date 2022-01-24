4 people to be charged with breaching COVID-19 rules at New Year's Eve gathering in Clarke Quay area

SINGAPORE: Four people will be charged for allegedly breaching "multiple" COVID-19 safe management measures after crowds of people gathered in the Clarke Quay area on New Year’s Eve, said the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Monday (Jan 24).

The four people are aged between 19 and 22.

Another four people have been served Notices of Composition of S$1,000 each for breaching safe management measures, URA added in a statement.

Videos circulating on social media earlier this month showed crowds of people gathered in front of Riverside Point in the Clarke Quay area to ring in the new year on Dec 31.

The COVID-19 multi-ministry task force had called the impromptu gathering "a potential superspreading event".

"Further investigations into other individuals are ongoing, and enforcement action will be taken against them if they are found to have breached any (safe management measures), which are put in place to protect the public," the authority added.

It also said agencies would be "stepping up" the enforcement of safe management measures across Singapore in the lead up to Chinese New Year.

"The authorities will not hesitate to take enforcement action against errant individuals and F&B premises," URA said.

It urged members of the public to be socially responsible and comply with the prevailing measures, such as the proper wearing of masks, maintaining a distance of 1m between each other, and remaining in groups of five individuals or less.