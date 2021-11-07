4 'rare' cases of multi-system inflammatory syndrome in kids found to date: MOH

SINGAPORE: Four cases of paediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) have been reported to the Ministry of Health (MOH) to date, it said in a news release on Saturday (Nov 6).
These four cases are among more than 8,000 paediatric COVID-19 cases in Singapore since the start of the pandemic, and are "considered rare", the Health Ministry said in the statement released close to midnight.
Of these four cases, one is in the children’s intensive care unit (CICU), one is in a general ward, and two have been discharged.
Their ages range from two months to eight years.
The four paediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome cases
- A three-year-old boy who was admitted to the National University Hospital CICU on Oct 16, 2021.
He had repeatedly tested negative in a PCR test, but serology test results indicated that he likely had a COVID-19 infection two to six weeks prior to the development of MIS-C.
The child has since recovered and was discharged on Oct 23
- An eight-year-old boy, who was admitted to the CICU of KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) on Oct 27, 2021.
He had previously been diagnosed with COVID-19 on Sep 30. He has since recovered and was discharged on Nov 1.
- A four-year-old boy admitted to KKH CICU on Nov 1, 2021. As of Sunday, he remains in the CICU and his breathing is supported by mechanical ventilation.
The child previously tested positive for COVID-19 on Sep 24. The KKH paediatric teams are actively managing his care, said MOH.
- A two-month-old female infant admitted to KKH General Ward on Nov 3, 2021. She was previously admitted to KKH for COVID-19 infection on Oct 12, and discharged on Oct 19.
"The patient’s condition remains stable, with no oxygen requirements," MOH said.
An international review in May, 2020 reported a MIS-C incidence rate of 0.14 per cent - meaning 14 in 10,000 cases - among all children with COVID-19 infection, said MOH.
"MIS-C is similar in presentation to Kawasaki disease which has been linked to various virus or bacterial infections, and occurs in 150 to 200 children a year in Singapore.
"Symptoms of MIS-C include persistent fever above 38.5 degrees Celsius for three days or more, with difficulty breathing, headache, neck swelling, rash, swollen hands and feet, conjunctivitis, diarrhoea, or abdominal pain," MOH said.
As the syndrome is linked to previous COVID-19 infection, measures such as wearing masks, hand hygeine and safe distancing measures remain important to reduce its risk, the Health Ministry added.
