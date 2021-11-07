4 'rare' cases of multi-system inflammatory syndrome in kids found to date: MOH

SINGAPORE: Four cases of paediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) have been reported to the Ministry of Health (MOH) to date, it said in a news release on Saturday (Nov 6).

These four cases are among more than 8,000 paediatric COVID-19 cases in Singapore since the start of the pandemic, and are "considered rare", the Health Ministry said in the statement released close to midnight.

Of these four cases, one is in the children’s intensive care unit (CICU), one is in a general ward, and two have been discharged.

Their ages range from two months to eight years.