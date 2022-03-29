45-year-old man arrested for allegedly spray painting, cutting wires of CCTV cameras

SINGAPORE: Police on Tuesday (Mar 29) arrested a 45-year-old man suspected of vandalising close circuit television (CCTV) cameras at Block 9 North Bridge Road.

The police were alerted to a case of vandalism at the location at about 10.55pm on Sunday.

Preliminary investigations showed that the man allegedly sprayed black paint on eight CCTV cameras and cut the wires of two of them.

Officers established the man’s identity and subsequently arrested him on Tuesday. He will be charged in court on Wednesday with vandalism.

If convicted, he could be jailed for up to three years, given between three and eight strokes of the cane and fined up to S$2,000.

“The police deal with those who commit such inconsiderate acts firmly, as such acts can inconvenience the public and may delay the police’s response to persons in need,” the police said.