476 vaccinated travel passes issued for travellers from Hong Kong, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE: CAAS
SINGAPORE: A total of 476 vaccinated travel passes (VTPs) were issued to travellers from Hong Kong, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE to come to Singapore on the first day of application, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) on Wednesday (Feb 23).
As of Feb 22, 11.59pm, 415 passes were issued for short-term visitors while 61 to work permit holders. The applications opened on Feb 22 at 10am.
The passes are for travel between Feb 25 and May 6.
|Short-Term Visitors
|Work Permit Holders
|Total
|Hong Kong
|316
|26
|342
|Qatar
|12
|1
|13
|Saudi Arabia
|2
|2
|4
|United Arab Emirates
|85
|32
|117
|Total
|415
|61
|476
Fully vaccinated Singapore citizens, permanent residents, long term pass holders and In-Principle Approval (IPA) holders, as well as children aged 12 years and below in the calendar year do not need to apply for a pass to enter Singapore under the VTL, said CAAS.
The authority also reminded travellers that applications for short-term visitors for the Air Travel Pass (ATP) for travel from Hong Kong to Singapore have ceased since 11.59pm on Feb 17.
Those with travel history to Hong Kong holding a valid ATP may enter Singapore up till 11.59pm on Feb 24. All ATPs for entry into Singapore from Hong Kong after this time will be rescinded.
"We are back on track to reviving air travel and reclaiming Singapore’s position as a global air hub," said Mr Han Kok Juan, director-general of CAAS.
"The launch of the four new VTLs this week is a cautious and calibrated restart. It keeps the number of travellers manageable and allows the Singapore aviation sector to progressively ramp up operations to ensure a smooth and seamless Changi experience as travel volume grows," he added.
SIMPLER REQUIREMENTS FOR VTL TRAVELLERS
On Feb 16, the Health Ministry announced that from 11.59pm on Feb 21, the enhanced testing regime for VTL travellers arriving in Singapore will be discontinued.
Category I and VTL travellers will no longer be required to perform on-arrival polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests at Changi Airport.
Instead, they will have up to 24 hours from their entry to take a supervised self-swab antigen rapid test (ART) at a testing centre.
Except for going for the swab test, travellers are required to isolate at their place of accommodation until they have tested negative. They should also take private transport when travelling to and from the test centres.
The travel history requirement will be reduced from 14 days to seven days for VTL travellers.
They must have remained only in one or more of the VTL countries or regions, or a Category I country or region, in the last seven consecutive days prior to their departure to Singapore.
Vaccinated long-term pass holders will also no longer have to obtain a VTP or an entry approval to enter Singapore.
