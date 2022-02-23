476 vaccinated travel passes issued for travellers from Hong Kong, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE: CAAS

Fully vaccinated Singapore citizens, permanent residents, long term pass holders and In-Principle Approval (IPA) holders, as well as children aged 12 years and below in the calendar year do not need to apply for a pass to enter Singapore under the VTL, said CAAS.

The authority also reminded travellers that applications for short-term visitors for the Air Travel Pass (ATP) for travel from Hong Kong to Singapore have ceased since 11.59pm on Feb 17.

Those with travel history to Hong Kong holding a valid ATP may enter Singapore up till 11.59pm on Feb 24. All ATPs for entry into Singapore from Hong Kong after this time will be rescinded.

"We are back on track to reviving air travel and reclaiming Singapore’s position as a global air hub," said Mr Han Kok Juan, director-general of CAAS.

"The launch of the four new VTLs this week is a cautious and calibrated restart. It keeps the number of travellers manageable and allows the Singapore aviation sector to progressively ramp up operations to ensure a smooth and seamless Changi experience as travel volume grows," he added.