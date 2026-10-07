49 schools to get new principals in 2027

SINGAPORE: Forty-nine schools will have new principals as part of the Ministry of Education's (MOE) annual appointment and rotation exercise.

Of these, 13 are newly appointed principals, MOE said in a press release on Wednesday (Oct 7).

The 49 schools comprise one junior college, 15 secondary schools and 33 primary schools.

"The appointment and rotation of principals allow schools to benefit from new perspectives and ideas, and enable experienced school leaders to share expertise and best practices across schools," said MOE.

"Through these appointments, principals will broaden their leadership experience and strengthen the schools they are entrusted to lead."