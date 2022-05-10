5 arrested for rioting after fight outside Cherry Discotheque at Cecil Street

SINGAPORE: Five people were arrested for rioting after a fight broke out along Cecil Street over the weekend, the police said on Tuesday (May 10).

The police said they were alerted to the incident at 133 Cecil Street - the address of popular nightspot Cherry Discotheque - at about 1.40am on Saturday morning.

The five men arrested are aged between 20 and 59. Two men, aged 21 and 30 were, sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

Investigations are ongoing, said the police.

Footage of the altercation, shared by Facebook user Hebe Duanphen Lim, went viral on social media.

The videos showed men throwing queue poles and chairs at others at the entrance of the club. One man could be seen wrestling another to the ground.

The Facebook post claimed a group of about eight to 10 people had been denied re-entry into the club as they were "drunk and rowdy".

The user added that the group started beating security personnel and other club staff members even after they were refunded for their drink purchases.

CNA has contacted Cherry Discotheque for more information.