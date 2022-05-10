Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

5 arrested for rioting after fight outside Cherry Discotheque at Cecil Street
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

5 arrested for rioting after fight outside Cherry Discotheque at Cecil Street

5 arrested for rioting after fight outside Cherry Discotheque at Cecil Street

Screengrabs showing a fight outside Cherry Discotheque at 133 Cecil Street early on May 7, 2022. (Video: Facebook/Hebe Duanphen Lim)

Ahmad Zhaki Abdullah
Ahmad Zhaki Abdullah
10 May 2022 11:49AM (Updated: 10 May 2022 11:49AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Five people were arrested for rioting after a fight broke out along Cecil Street over the weekend, the police said on Tuesday (May 10). 

The police said they were alerted to the incident at 133 Cecil Street - the address of popular nightspot Cherry Discotheque - at about 1.40am on Saturday morning. 

The five men arrested are aged between 20 and 59. Two men, aged 21 and 30 were, sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

Investigations are ongoing, said the police. 

Footage of the altercation, shared by Facebook user Hebe Duanphen Lim, went viral on social media.

The videos showed men throwing queue poles and chairs at others at the entrance of the club. One man could be seen wrestling another to the ground. 

The Facebook post claimed a group of about eight to 10 people had been denied re-entry into the club as they were "drunk and rowdy".

The user added that the group started beating security personnel and other club staff members even after they were refunded for their drink purchases. 

CNA has contacted Cherry Discotheque for more information. 

Source: CNA/az(zl)

Related Topics

Singapore Police Force nightlife

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us