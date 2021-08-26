Main contractors for 5 BTO projects unable to continue due to financial difficulties; further delays expected: HDB
SINGAPORE: The completion of five build-to-order (BTO) residential projects will be delayed due to "financial difficulties" faced by its main contractors, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) said on Thursday (Aug 26).
Greatearth Corporation and Greatearth Construction informed HDB that it ran into financial difficulties and are unable to complete the projects despite Government assistance.
“HDB had also explored possible options to resolve Greatearth’s challenges, such as through advance payments, but Greatearth does not have the financial ability to continue its operations,” HDB said.
It added that all work at the five sites have been suspended since Aug 20.
“Prior to this, the progress of works was satisfactory, and there was no sign of work slow-down or any sudden reduction of supplies or workers on-site,” it said.
Two of the projects – Senja Ridges and Senja Heights – were originally set to be completed in June and September this year respectively. Both were launched for sale in 2016.
They are now expected to be completed in the last quarter of this year and the first quarter of 2022.
Sky Vista @ Bukit Batok, launched in August 2017, was scheduled for completion in March 2022 but has been delayed to the third quarter of next year.
Similarly, expected completion dates for Marsiling Grove has been moved from the first quarter of next year to the fourth quarter of 2022; and for West Coast Parkview from the third quarter of 2022 to the second quarter of 2023.
|Project name
|No of blocks and units
|Original estimated completion date
|Current estimated completion date
|Senja Ridges
|
1 block
230 units
|June 2021
|Fourth quarter 2021
|Senja Heights
|
2 blocks
552 units
|September 2021
|First quarter 2022
|Sky Vista @ Bukit Batok
|
2 blocks
257 units
|March 2022
|Third quarter 2022
|Marsiling Grove
|
5 blocks
1,246 units
|First quarter 2022
|Fourth quarter 2022
|West Coast Parkview
|
3 blocks
697 units
|Third quarter 2022
|Second quarter 2023
HDB said it is “working closely with Greatearth to bring on board new contractors as soon as possible to complete the remaining works”.
“In the meantime, HDB has arranged for contingency contractors to secure the worksites and carry out housekeeping and vector control until the new contractors are appointed.”
HDB added that it has contacted homebuyers to inform them of the situation.
“We have reached out to the affected flat buyers, and will continue to keep them updated on the situation,” it said.
“We will also keep them informed of the revised completion date of their flats once we have worked out the construction schedule after the new contractors have been appointed.”
Flat buyers who are unable to find alternative housing arrangements in the interim with family members, relatives or on the open market may contact HDB for assistance.
“HDB will do our utmost to bring the replacement contractor/s onboard as soon as possible, to minimise the extent of any delays while ensuring that safety and quality are not compromised,” it said.