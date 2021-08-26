Main contractors for 5 BTO projects unable to continue due to financial difficulties; further delays expected: HDB

SINGAPORE: The completion of five build-to-order (BTO) residential projects will be delayed due to "financial difficulties" faced by its main contractors, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) said on Thursday (Aug 26).

Greatearth Corporation and Greatearth Construction informed HDB that it ran into financial difficulties and are unable to complete the projects despite Government assistance.

“HDB had also explored possible options to resolve Greatearth’s challenges, such as through advance payments, but Greatearth does not have the financial ability to continue its operations,” HDB said.

It added that all work at the five sites have been suspended since Aug 20.

“Prior to this, the progress of works was satisfactory, and there was no sign of work slow-down or any sudden reduction of supplies or workers on-site,” it said.

Two of the projects – Senja Ridges and Senja Heights – were originally set to be completed in June and September this year respectively. Both were launched for sale in 2016.

They are now expected to be completed in the last quarter of this year and the first quarter of 2022.

Sky Vista @ Bukit Batok, launched in August 2017, was scheduled for completion in March 2022 but has been delayed to the third quarter of next year.

Similarly, expected completion dates for Marsiling Grove has been moved from the first quarter of next year to the fourth quarter of 2022; and for West Coast Parkview from the third quarter of 2022 to the second quarter of 2023.