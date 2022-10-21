Five on Friday: 5 locations in Singapore that need a bit more love

In the Urban Redevelopment Authority's (URA) Draft Master Plan in 2013, Changi Village was highlighted as an area marked for upgrades.

The URA spoke of "the beach and the rustic charms of Changi Village", noting its strong historical legacy dating from the British colonial era.

Back in the day, Changi Village was a busy market place for British troops who were based in the area until their withdrawal from Singapore in 1972.

The village's rustic charm and detachment from the hustle and bustle of everyday life is a unique experience in Singapore, partly due to the lack of high-rise buildings. There is an airport nearby, after all.

Now, the area contains eateries, resorts and chalets that have stood since the colonial years. Recreational amenities like golf courses and a sailing club can also be found around the area.

The Downtown Line and the upcoming Cross Island Line will open more options to commuters wishing to visit the idyllic coastline.

Changi Village Hawker Centre - which frequently sees long queues (nasi lemak fans will know) - was closed for repair and renovation works on Aug 15 and will remain closed until Nov 14.

The stretches of beaches here are also great spots for marine life enthusiasts. Join a tour with education centres that conducts intertidal walks or stroll down the shore in the evenings when the tide is as low as 0.6m.

The beauty of Changi is that it is one of the few places on the main island that is still relatively "untouched".