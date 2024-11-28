Man jailed, fined for helping to store S$5.2 million worth of vape products

SINGAPORE: A 38-year-old man who rented a warehouse to store about S$5.2 million (US$3.9 million) worth of vape products was jailed for 10 months and fined S$14,000 on Thursday (Nov 28).

The warehouse at Woodlands Industrial Park was raided by authorities on Apr 24, with the operation resulting in the second-largest seizure of e-vaporisers seen in Singapore.

Toh Wee Leong pleaded guilty to two charges of abetting the possession of about 156,000 vapes and about 253,000 vape pods.

Two charges of importing about 1,500 e-cigarettes and abetting the possession of more than 53,000 heat sticks – another type of tobacco product – were also considered for sentencing.

The court heard that Toh got involved in activities related to the products to pay off gambling debts of about S$80,000.

He was introduced to a man named Chua Wee Ming after seeking help with his debts, and first met Chua at a pub in Malaysia in April or May 2022.

According to Toh, Chua offered to clear his debts if he agreed to smuggle e-cigarettes into Singapore. Toh subsequently tried to import about 1,500 e-cigarettes into Singapore on Sep 17, 2022, but got caught doing so and was arrested.

Chua told Toh that since he had cleared his debts but Toh had not managed to move the e-cigarettes into Singapore, Toh would have to rent a warehouse under his name for Chua to use.

In around April to May 2023, Chua arranged for Toh to meet a property agent who showed him the warehouse. Toh signed a lease for it a few days later.

Toh then sent Chua a video about registering fingerprint access to the warehouse and left the keys to its lock on top of the warehouse's letterbox. He only returned two to three times thereafter, to resolve matters related to utilities.

During investigations, Toh admitted to knowing that the vape products stored in the warehouse were meant for sale.