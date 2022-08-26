Five on Friday: 5 movies that were re-edited for not making the cut

SINGAPORE: Remember the times when you frantically try to delete a message on WhatsApp because you need to retract something you said?

How about when you’ve published a Facebook post and realised there's a grammatical error?

All it takes are a few clicks on the "Edit" or "Delete" buttons and chances are, the reader is none the wiser.

But what if you’ve released a movie and you want or need to change it? Sounds impossible?

Apparently, no.

Recently, filmgoers in China were treated to a different version of the latest movie in the Despicable Me franchise, Minions: The Rise of Gru, several weeks after the film was released in cinemas in the United States.

Unlike the international version, the film that was screened in China saw an alternative ending in which the good guys win.

A series of subtitled still images inserted into the credits sequence on mainland Chinese screens reassures the audience that police catch Gru's law-breaking mentor Wild Knuckles and lock him up for 20 years after a failed heist.

Meanwhile, Gru "eventually became one of the good guys", devoted to raising his family, the Chinese ending said.

Yet, this is not the first time such edits have happened. Here are five other movies that were re-edited after their release:

BLADE RUNNER