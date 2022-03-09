5 people arrested after viral video of dangerous driving along CTE

SINGAPORE: Five men suspected to be drivers involved in a recent episode of late night dangerous driving along the Central Expressway (CTE) were arrested on Wednesday (Mar 9) by police in an islandwide operation.

In a widely circulated video captured by a motorist’s helmet camera video, a convoy of vehicles was seen hurtling down the CTE during the wee hours of Feb 27.

Posted by SG Road Vigilante on its social media platforms, the owner of the footage also stated in the post that they had lodged a police report.