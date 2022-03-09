Logo
5 people arrested after viral video of dangerous driving along CTE
Singapore

A vehicle belonging to an errant driver believed to be involved in a case of dangerous driving along the Central Expressway (CTE) last month is towed away for investigations. (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)

Gaya Chandramohan
Gaya Chandramohan
09 Mar 2022 09:34PM (Updated: 09 Mar 2022 09:51PM)
SINGAPORE: Five men suspected to be drivers involved in a recent episode of late night dangerous driving along the Central Expressway (CTE) were arrested on Wednesday (Mar 9) by police in an islandwide operation.

In a widely circulated video captured by a motorist’s helmet camera video, a convoy of vehicles was seen hurtling down the CTE during the wee hours of Feb 27.

Posted by SG Road Vigilante on its social media platforms, the owner of the footage also stated in the post that they had lodged a police report.

Five men were arrested for their involvement in a case of dangerous driving. (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)
Five men were arrested for their involvement in a case of dangerous driving. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)
Screengrab of the speeding cars racing past the motorist. (Screengrab: SG Road Vigilante)

Acting on the video footage, the Traffic Police conducted investigations and established the identities of the drivers. They conducted a raid on the persons involved in the early hours of Wednesday morning, with operations continuing well into the day.

During the operation, nine vehicles were seized for further investigations. The men arrested were aged between 22 and 33.

As part of the raid, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) allowed reporters to observe the towing of the drivers’ vehicles and the arresting of the suspected drivers.

At about 7.30am at a multi-storey car park in Punggol, a red Subaru Impreza WRX that looked similar to one of the vehicles in the video was towed after officers conducted checks.

During the operation, nine vehicles were seized for further investigations. (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)
The Subaru Impreza WRX is suspected to be involved in a case of dangerous driving. (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)
An officer inspecting the Subaru Impreza WRX vehicle whose owner is suspected to be involved in a case of dangerous driving. (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)
The Subaru Impreza WRX is towed away for further investigations. (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)
The Subaru Impreza WRX is towed away for further investigations. (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)

At another car park in Punggol, a grey Mazda 3 that appeared to be a rented private hire vehicle (PHV) was also identified to be part of the dangerous driving event. Police said that the driver of the vehicle was assisting with investigations.

A grey Mazda 3 is suspected to be involved in a case of dangerous driving. (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)
A car identified by the police to have been driven during a dangerous driving case sports a private hire vehicle (PHV) decal. (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)

During the islandwide operation, reporters were brought to the Traffic Police Vehicle Pound to view some of the vehicles that had been seized.

The white Mitsubishi EVO 10 is one of nine vehicles seized during an islandwide operation conducted by police on Mar 9, 2022. (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)
The white Audi TT Coupe is one of nine vehicles seized during the islandwide operation conducted by police on Mar 9, 2022. (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)
The red Honda Fit is one of nine vehicles seized during the islandwide operation conducted by police on Mar 9, 2022. (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)
The dark blue Kia Cerato is one of nine vehicles seized during the islandwide operation conducted by police on Mar 9, 2022. (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)

Among the vehicles that were seized, some interesting features in the seized cars were noted by reporters.

A toy police car was spotted on the dashboard of one of the seized vehicles suspected to be involved in a case of dangerous driving. (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)
A modified gear shifter was seen in some of the seized cars. (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)
A modified gear shifter was seen in some of the seized cars. (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)
A fake SPF decal was spotted on the windscreen of one of the seized vehicles. (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)

Currently, police investigations are still ongoing against the suspected persons involved.

“The Traffic Police takes a serious stance against errant motorists who choose to flout traffic laws and endanger the safety of other road users,” said Traffic Police Superintendent of police, Cindy New.

“Enforcement operations will be conducted to take these errant motorists to task for their irresponsible actions. Road safety is a shared responsibility. We urge all motorists to practice good road sense to keep Singapore’s roads safe for everyone.”

Those found guilty of dangerous driving can be fined up to S$5,000, jailed up to 12 months, or both. In the case of a second or subsequent conviction, motorists can be fined up to S$10,000, jailed up to two years, or both.

Source: CNA/gc

