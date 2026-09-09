5 people identified and interviewed over comments on Nepal floods, SIA's Air India investment: Police

SINGAPORE: The police have identified and interviewed five people over online comments relating to the Nepal floods and discussions surrounding Singapore Airlines's (SIA) investment in Air India.



Senior Minister K Shanmugam said on Saturday that the police were looking into "shameful" racist and xenophobic online comments about the Nepal-Tibet disaster and SIA's investment in Air India.

In response to media queries, the police on Wednesday (Sep 9) confirmed they received police reports and are investigating certain online comments related to both matters.

Five people, aged between 29 and 66, have been identified and interviewed in connection with these comments, said police.

"We will continue to investigate and identify those responsible for these online comments," they said.

The police said they take a serious view of conduct that may wound racial feelings or incite hostility and ill will between different racial groups.

As investigations are ongoing, the police are unable to comment further on the specifics of individual cases, they added.