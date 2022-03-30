5 people taken to hospital after 'raging' fire in Bukit Merah flat

SINGAPORE: Five people were taken to hospital after a "raging" fire broke out in an HDB flat in Bukit Merah on Wednesday (Mar 30), the Singapore Civil Defence Force said.

SCDF responded to the fire on the second floor of Block 121, Bukit Merah View about 11.45am, it said in a Facebook post.

When emergency responders arrived, the fire was already raging in a space that served as both the living room and a bedroom in the one-room flat.

SCDF said that firefighters had to don breathing apparatus sets and manoeuvre their way into the "heavily smoky unit".

The fire was extinguished using a water jet.

Two people from the affected unit had evacuated prior to the arrival of SCDF, while 35 others from the block were subsequently evacuated.

One resident sustained burn injuries while another four people had smoke inhalation. They were taken to Singapore General Hospital, said SCDF.

"The cause of the fire is under investigation," it added.