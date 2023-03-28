Planets on parade: 5 will be lined up in the night sky this week
Jupiter, Mars, Mercury, Uranus and Venus will line up near the moon.
NEW YORK: Keep an eye to the sky this week for a chance to see a planetary hangout.
Five planets - Jupiter, Mars, Mercury, Uranus and Venus - will line up near the moon.
WHERE AND WHEN CAN YOU SEE THEM?
According to Vito Technology, the developer behind astronomy app Star Walk, Tuesday (Mar 28) will be the best day to catch the whole group.
You will want to look to the western horizon right after sunset, said NASA astronomer Bill Cooke.
There will be a limited window to see the full celestial display, however. In Singapore, the sun will set at 7.13pm while Jupiter and Mercury will dip below the horizon just 40 minutes later, according to data from the Time and Date website.
The planets will stretch from the horizon line to around halfway up the night sky.
The five-planet spread can be seen from anywhere on Earth, as long as you have clear skies and a view of the west.
"That’s the beauty of these planetary alignments. It doesn't take much," Cooke said.
DO I NEED BINOCULARS?
Maybe. Jupiter, Venus and Mars will all be pretty easy to see since they shine brightly, Cooke said. Venus will be one of the brightest things in the sky, and Mars will be hanging out near the moon with a reddish glow.
Mercury and Uranus could be trickier to spot, since they will be dimmer. You will probably need to grab a pair of binoculars.
If you are a "planet collector", it is a rare chance to spot Uranus, which is not usually visible, Cooke said. Look out for its green glow just above Venus.
DOES THIS HAPPEN OFTEN?
Different numbers and groups of planets line up in the sky from time to time. There was a five-planet line-up last June and there will be another one this June, with a slightly different make-up.
This kind of alignment happens when the planets' orbits line them up on one side of the sun from Earth's perspective, Cooke said.