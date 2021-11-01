5 police officers injured during pursuit of teen suspects in stolen car

SINGAPORE: Five police officers were injured following a pursuit of suspects in a stolen car over the weekend, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release on Monday (Nov 1).

The suspects, three men and two women aged between 15 and 19, were arrested in separate operations on Sunday. Two unmarked police cars, the stolen car and three other vehicles were also damaged.

SPF said they received a report involving a stolen car at about 8.30pm on Saturday.

“The victim, a 22-year-old man who was providing carpooling services, had picked up two men at Compass One Shopping Centre,” police said. The passengers had wanted to travel to a HDB block at Jalan Kayu.

They arrived at the destination at about 7.30pm. There, the passengers asked the driver to buy cigarettes at a nearby shop and he agreed. The driver left the car engine running and later saw the passengers driving off in his car.

Police then mounted an operation to trace both the men and the stolen car. Subsequently, they also established the identity of one of the suspects, a 19-year-old identified as the “first driver”.

At about 2.15am on Sunday, plainclothes officers spotted the suspect along Yishun Street 21, accompanied by a woman in the stolen car.

“When engaged by the officers in the open car park, the first driver allegedly collided into the officers’ unmarked police car and sped off,” police said, adding that he had also purportedly knocked into a parked van while getting away.

Officers then lost sight of the car, which was damaged in the collision, along Yishun Avenue 7.

Investigations also revealed that the car’s licence registration plate was changed to one that was stolen from another vehicle in Marine Parade.

The driver was later spotted around Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 and arrested along with his 15-year-old passenger at about 8am. A stun device was recovered from him.

He had allegedly passed the stolen car to a 19-year-old accomplice, who had allegedly stolen it with him, police said.

Plainclothes officers spotted the second man at about 9am at a car park along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6. He was in the stolen car, accompanied by another man.

“When officers instructed the second driver to step out of the car with his male passenger, he ignored officer’s instructions and purportedly sped off instead, causing three officers to fall and sustain slight injuries,” police said.

Three plainclothes officers in another unmarked police car subsequently pursued the car. It was eventually intercepted along Lentor Plains. However, the driver allegedly collided into the side of the pursuing police car, as well as two other private cars parked along the road, while attempting escape.

Two officers in the unmarked police car sustained slight injuries, said SPF.

The "second driver" and his 18-year-old passenger were subsequently arrested. A flick knife was recovered from the car, police added.

Follow-up investigations revealed that a 16-year-old woman had allegedly helped the men in their attempt to dispose of the stolen car. She was arrested along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 9 on Sunday afternoon.

Two of the men were charged with theft on Monday. If convicted, they could be jailed for up to seven years and fined. One of them will also face an additional charge for stealing a licence plate, which carries an imprisonment term of up to three years, a fine, or both.

In addition, they will be investigated for multiple offences. This includes voluntary causing hurt to deter a public servant in the discharge of his duty, rash act which endangers the life or personal safety of others, dangerous driving, driving without valid licence and failing to stop after an accident.

The other suspects are being investigated in their roles in disposing of the car. If found guilty, they could be jailed for up to five years and fined. They could also be disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for a period as ordered by the court.