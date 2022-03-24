5 things you need to know about the Singapore-Malaysia land border reopening

SINGAPORE: From Apr 1, fully vaccinated travellers will be able to cross the land borders between Singapore and Malaysia in their own vehicles again and without the need for quarantine or COVID-19 tests.

Authorities are expecting a surge in travellers, and have urged those with no urgent need to travel to hold off for the time being.

Here are five things to know if you intend to make the trip.

HOW CAN I CROSS THE LAND BORDERS?

From Apr 1, fully vaccinated travellers will be allowed to cross the land border into Singapore and Malaysia by private transport.

For the first time in two years, they will be able to drive their cars or ride their motorcycles across the Causeway and Second Link.

Travellers can also choose to use designated vaccinated travel bus services while Singapore and Malaysia work to restore cross-border public bus services.

Malaysian Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said that there will be no quota for all modes of travel and that the land checkpoints will operate 24 hours daily.

DO I NEED TO TAKE ANY COVID-19 TESTS?

No. All fully vaccinated travellers, and non-fully vaccinated children aged 12 and below, will no longer be subject to any COVID-19 test requirement.

Travellers can use the Vaccination Check Portal on the SafeTravel website to submit their digital vaccination certificates in advance, said Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry.

WHAT TRAVEL DOCUMENTS DO I NEED?

In addition to your passport, those entering Singapore in foreign-registered vehicles must have a valid Autopass card and Land Transport Authority's (LTA) approval email.

The Autopass Card serves as an electronic Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) for foreign cars and motorcycles and is used to record the vehicle’s entry into Singapore and to pay all entry and exit fees when the vehicle is driven out of Singapore.

VEPs have validity period of 14 days.

VEPs can only be applied for online, on the LTA's OneMotoring website. Travellers should plan their trips at least two weeks ahead to allow enough time for the VEP application and approval process.

Those with existing valid VEPs can begin to cross the borders into Singapore from 11.59pm on Mar 31.

Drivers or riders from Malaysia who do not present a valid Autopass card together with LTA's VEP approval email will not be allowed to enter Singapore.

Additionally, all travellers, including Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders, must complete their SG Arrival Card within three days before arriving at the checkpoints.